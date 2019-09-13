Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a revised result for the 2019 SSC GD Constable written examination on September 12th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam but had not cleared in the previous list can check if their roll number appears in the revised result at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had released the SSC GD written exam results on June 21st in which around 5.34 lakh candidates had qualified for the PST/PET round of the recruitment. However, the Commission found some discrepancies in the Question Items/ final answer keys of some questions, which necessitated going through the whole process against.

The result notification states that “a total of 5,35,169 candidates (Female-68781 and Male-466388) [as against 5,34,052 candidates (Females –68420 and Male –465632) who had qualified earlier] have qualified in the Computer Based Examination and have been shortlisted for the PET/ PST.”

Candidates can get full details of the revision along with the new category-wise cut-off marks in the notification available in this link.

Candidates can access the list of candidates who had not previous qualified for the second round but have qualified now in the result section of the SSC website. Candidates have to click the ‘Constable-GD’ tab to access the results.

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953, which was later revised to 58,373 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females.

How to check SSC 2018 CG Constable revisd result: