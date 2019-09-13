Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express: No tatkal quota, travel insurance worth Rs 25 lakh and more details
From exclusive luggage pick-and-drop facilities to high-quality food and RO water on board, here are the key features of the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express.
The Tejas Express is India’s first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train introduced by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC). The much-awaited Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is expected to begin services from the first week of October according to the Chairman, Railway Board, VK Yadav. The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is Indian Railway’s first step towards introducing private trains on the network.
The Tejas Express is designed to run at a maximum speed of 200 km/h (120 mph) but the maximum operating speed allowed is 130 km/h (81 mph) due to track and safety constraints. There are 14 non-executive chair cars that can carry up to 72 passengers each in 3+2 configuration. The coaches have energy-efficient LED lights and digital destination display boards. It also has two executive chair cars in 2+2 configuration. The executive chair cars have a seating capacity of 56 passengers with adjustable head-rests, arm support and leg support.
Other amenities on board the train are bio-vacuum toilets, water level indicators, tap sensors, hand dryers, integrated braille displays, LED TV for each passenger with phone sockets, local cuisine, celebrity chef menu, Wi-Fi, tea & coffee vending machines, magazines, snack tables, CCTV cameras, fire & smoke detection and suppression system.
The train schedule along the Delhi-Lucknow route is expected to be as follows:
|Arrival (Down)
|Departure (Down)
|Stations
|Arrival (Up)
|Departure (Up)
|--
|06:10
|Lucknow Junction
|22.45
|--
|07.20
|07.25
|Kanpur Central
|21.30
|21.35
|11.43
|11.45
|Ghaziabad
|17.10
|17.12
|12.25
|--
|New Delhi
|--
|16.30
Here are some key points to note before the inaugural run of the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express:
- Passengers of IRCTC’s Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express to get free Rs 25 lakh rail travel insurance. The passengers of this train will also be given the facility of using retiring rooms at Lucknow junction station and executive lounge at New Delhi Railway station and lounge for meetings on demand.
- No concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed on these trains. Also, children above the age of 5 will be charged full fare.
- There will be no facility of tatkal quota. Five seats each will be reserved for foreign tourists in Executive Class and AC Chair car.
- Passengers need not carry plastic water bottles as the train will offer RO water services.
- Though there hasn’t been an official statement regarding the fares, it is expected that the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas fares will be dynamic, ie, it will be decided based on peak or lean season, festival season or according to the demand. Some reports also suggest that passengers will have to cough up 20 to 30 per cent more than the existing fares of premier Shatabdi Express to travel by the Tejas trains.
- IRCTC plans to offer exclusive luggage pick and drop services to the passengers of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express. IRCTC is planning a scheme whereby it will ferry the luggage of passengers from their homes to their seats and from the seat to their destination on a payment basis. For this, discussions are underway with service providers. This is to ensure that passengers can travel without being concerned about their luggage. All the luggage will be insured.
- High-quality food and beverages will be provided and there will also be a provision for separate free tea and coffee vending machines. Food on the train will served in airline-style trolleys.
- The Lucknow-New Delhi stretch of 512 km is expected to be covered in 6 hours. The train will run six days a week, except Tuesdays.
- Tickets of the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express can ONLY be booked on the IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) and the IRCTC rail Connect mobile app.