Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Main exam result for the recruitment of Excise Sub-Inspector with Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department of Govt of Bihar on September 12th. Candidates can check the result at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 2600 were eligible to participate in the exam of which 2520 candidates attended the exam. The exam was conducted in two subjects, Hindi and General Studies. A total number of 772 candidates were declared as having cleared the exam.

Candidates can check the result and cut-off marks and others information in this direct link.

The preliminary exam for the recruitment drive was conducted on June 9th result for which was declared on July 8th, 2019. A total number of 42,078 candidates had the minimum qualification marks of which top 2,600 candidates were selected to appear for the next stage of the recruitment. The BPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 125 SI Excise positions.

How to access BPSSC 2018 SI Excise prelim exam result: