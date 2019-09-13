India-China standoff at Ladakh resolved after talks

  • The standoff between the two military personnel started after an altercations and both sides called reinforcements and the face-off reportedly lasted till late in the evening.
  • President of China Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit India next month for an informal summit with PM Modi.
  • Both the sides ended the standoff after delegation-level talks between the two countries.

IMF says India’s economic grown much weaker than expected

  • The International Monetary Fund attributed it to factors such as corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty.
  • Government data shows that GDP felt to a six-year low of 5% in the April-June quarter and eight core sectors registered a growth of 2.1% in July, compared to 7.3% growth in the same period last year.
  • The IMF also attributed the negative outlook to lingering weakness in some non-bank financial companies and downside tilt of the outlook.

Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from Nov 4th to Nov 15th

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi to help reduce traffic on the roads.
  • The scheme prohibits the vehicles from plying based on the last digit of their registration numbers – vehicles with odd digits are not allowed on even dates and vice versa.
  • The scheme is being introduced to reduce dense smog in the city during winter.
  • This is the second time the plan will be introduced in the city. The first time the scheme was implemented in 2016.