current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: September 13th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+
here.
We welcome your comments at
letters@scroll.in.
India-China standoff at Ladakh resolved after talks
- The standoff between the two military personnel started after an altercations and both sides called reinforcements and the face-off reportedly lasted till late in the evening.
- President of China Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit India next month for an informal summit with PM Modi.
- Both the sides ended the standoff after delegation-level talks between the two countries.
IMF says India’s economic grown much weaker than expected
- The International Monetary Fund attributed it to factors such as corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty.
- Government data shows that GDP felt to a six-year low of 5% in the April-June quarter and eight core sectors registered a growth of 2.1% in July, compared to 7.3% growth in the same period last year.
- The IMF also attributed the negative outlook to lingering weakness in some non-bank financial companies and downside tilt of the outlook.
Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from Nov 4th to Nov 15th
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi to help reduce traffic on the roads.
- The scheme prohibits the vehicles from plying based on the last digit of their registration numbers – vehicles with odd digits are not allowed on even dates and vice versa.
- The scheme is being introduced to reduce dense smog in the city during winter.
- This is the second time the plan will be introduced in the city. The first time the scheme was implemented in 2016.