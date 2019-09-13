Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a recruitment notification today, September 13th, 2019 to fill 1,140 vacancies. All the vacancies are open for graduates and the application process will begin from September 18th at the official website, jssc.nic.in.

The application process for the Jharkhand General Graduate level combined competitive Examination – 2019 will go on from September 18th to October 17th, 2019 online at the official website.

The vacancies are for six different positions, details of which can be accessed from the official website and graduates from any field can apply for the positions. The candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 35 with relaxation in the upper age limit according to the norms of candidates from reserved categories.

The candidates must go through a Preliminary exam and a Main exam before the final selection, dates of which will be revealed at a later date. The preliminary exam will consist of 120 questions for a duration of 2 hours which will test candidates on General Awareness, Science, Maths, Mental Aptitude, and General Knowledge on Jharkhand state.

The candidates can access the detailed notification and brochure at the official website of the JSSC under the ‘Notices’ section. Alternatively, candidates can access the notification in this direct link for more knowledge of exam pattern and syllabus, mode of selection, application process, reservation policy, vacancy details, qualification details among others.