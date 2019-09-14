Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 207 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon for Odisha Veterinary Service under Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department on September 21th, 2019. The vacancies are for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates only and can be accessed at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The application process for the recruitment will begin on October 4th, 2019 and will go on until November 4th, 2019. The application can be processed online at OPSC’s official website, opsc.gov.in.

Out of 207 vacancies, 45 vacancies are for Scheduled Caste and 162 are for Scheduled Tribe categories. The candidates must be at least 21 years old and must be below the age of 37 years, and must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science.

The candidates must go through a written examination in two papers, with each paper containing 200 questions each for 400 marks for 2-1/2 hours duration. The first paper will test candidates on Veterinary Science and the second paper will test on Animal Sciences. The written exam will be held in Cuttack.

The candidates can access the notification at the official website or one can access in this direct link, which will contain more information on recruitment process, eligibility, qualification, application process among others.