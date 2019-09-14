Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will be releasing the 2019 Clerk Recruitment examination admit card soon, most probably today or tomorrow. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, hssc.gov.in, once it become available.

The Commission had released the exam schedule in the first week of September and had also announced that the admit card will be releasing around September 14th. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 21st to September 23rd in two sessions each day.

Candidates can access the admit card from this direct link once it is released by feeding in their log-in ID.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4858 vacancies for the clerk position and the application process was conducted in the months of June and July 2019.

How to download 2019 HSSC Clerk exam admit card:

Visit the HSSC official website. Click on the link to download the admit card for the clerk exam. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card will be available for download and print out.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day, with first session being conducted from 10.30 am to 12.00 noon and the second session from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.