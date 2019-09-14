Border Security Force (BSF) has once again issued admit card for the 2019 recruitment exam on September 13th, 2019.

It should be noted that candidates who had downloaded the admit card before this date need to download and print out the admit card again as the admit card has updated information regarding the exam.

All the candidates can download the admit card from the BSF recruitment website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF was scheduled to conduct the exam on July 28th; however, the exam was postponed and now it is scheduled to be conducted on September 22nd. The exam will be an OMR screening test.

How to download BSF 2019 admit card: