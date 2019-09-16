Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for the 2018 Senior Teacher Grade II Recruitment exam for Special Education today, September 16th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from RPSC’s official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The answer keys for now has been released for the TSP area and for all the subjects, i.e. Mathematics, Science, Sanskrit, Hindi, Social Science, English, and GK.

Candidates can access the answer keys for all the subjects in this direct link.

The notification for the answer keys said that candidates can raise objection against the answers on the answer keys at the Rajasthan SSO website. Link to raise objection against the answers will be active from September 19th to September 21st, 2019.

The Commission had conducted the exam for the recruitment of Special Education Teachers for TSP areas on July 3rd and July 4th and now the answer keys for the same has been released for all the subjects.

How to access RPSC answer keys: