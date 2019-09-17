Delhi District Court has released the official notification for the 2019 recruitment for Assistant and Data Entry Operator positions. There is a total number 771 vacancies for various positions and candidates can apply at the official website, delhicourts.nic.in

The vacancies are for the positions of Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) for 17 positions, Personal Assistant for 227 positions, Junior Judicial Assistant for 62 positions, and Data Entry Operator for 9 positions.

The application process for these positions is underway and the last day to apply and pay the application fees is October 6th, 2019 at the official website.

Candidates applying for various assistant positions must be proficient in typing and shorthand along with computer knowledge for PA and JJA positions. For Data Entry Operator position, minimum 12th class pass is a requirement with a certificate course in computer field and a one-year experience in data entry job.

Candidates can access the official notification in this link for instructions regarding the recruitment in this direct link which also has detailed on selection process, exam pattern and syllabus along with other information. Vacancy details can be accessed in this link.

How to apply for Delhi District Court 2019 recruitment: