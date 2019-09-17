Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the 2019 Clerk Recruitment examination admit card on September 15th; however, the website has been acting erratic since its release. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, hssc.gov.in or in the direct link provided below.

Candidates can access the admit card from this direct link by feeding in their log-in ID.

The Commission had released the exam schedule in the first week of September and had also announced that the admit card will be releasing around September 14th. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 21st to September 23rd in two sessions each day.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4858 vacancies for the clerk position and the application process was conducted in the months of June and July 2019.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day, with first session being conducted from 10.30 am to 12.00 noon and the second session from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

How to download 2019 HSSC Clerk exam admit card: