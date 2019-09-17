All six MLAs of BSP party from the state wrote to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, asking to merge the legislative party with Congress.
The ruling Congress has now 106 seats out of a total 200 seats and a total of 119 MLAs support the ruling party which includes an MLA from Rashtriya Lok Dal and 12 Independent MLAs.
The six BSP MLAs are Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand Kheria.
BSP chief Mayawati slammed the Congress Party for being an untrustworthy party
Former AP Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao dies after alleged suicide attempt
The true reason for the death will be revealed after an autopsy; however, preliminary report suggests there were injury marks on his neck.
Rao served as a speaker for the state after the bifurcation and was part of the Telugu Desam Party. He was a six-time MLA – he won from Narasaraopet five times and was elected from Sattenapalli in 2014 – and served as the home minister and the panchayat raj minister.
Police had booked Rao and his son and daughter a few months ago on charges of cheating, intimidation and extortion.
Two participants pull out of Gates Foundation award ceremony for PM Modi
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, though, will go ahead with its Goalkeepers Global Goals Award for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.
Several public figures have criticised the foundation for choosing Modi for the award citing human rights violation against minorities in India and the situation in J&K.
The two figures who pulled out of the award are actors Jameela Jamil and Riz Ahmed. Jamil refused to comment on the reason and Ahmed is yet to issue any statement regarding the reason.
A group of people on September 16th, some wearing “Free Kashmir” T-shirts, delivered petitions with 1 lakh signatures at the Gates Foundation’s headquarters in Seattle.