Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the 2019 notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector In CISF Examination yesterday, September 17th, 2019. Candidates can access the official notification and apply to participate in the examination at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The application process for the recruitment is underway and the last day to submit the application form is October 16th, 2019. The payment of the application fees online can be processed by October 18th. The Paper I exam for the recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on December 11th and December 12th, 2019.

The SSC has not revealed the number of vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted and the notification says that the number of vacancies will be revealed in the due course.

Eligibility and Qualification:

Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 25 years to be eligible to apply for the SI/ASI positions with relaxation for reserved category candidates in the upper age limit. The candidates must hold a graduate degree to be eligible to apply for the positions.

Selection Process:

The selection process will involve three stages, the first stage or Paper I scheduled to be conducted in December. The Paper I will be of 200 marks and 200 question for 2-hour duration testing candidates on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Candidates who clear the Paper I will be eligible to appear for the Paper II which will be of 200 marks testing candidates’ English Language and Comprehension. The third phase will be for Physical Endurance Test or PET, details of which are available on the official notification.

How to Apply for SSC 2019 SI/ASI position:

Visit the SSC official website. Candidates need to have a log-in ID and password to apply. If not, candidates need to first register at the SSC website. Once registered, use the log-in ID and password to log-in. Click on ‘Apply’ button on the home page and click on ‘CAPF’ tab. Click on Apply Online link and fulfill the application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are suggested to go through the detailed notification before proceeding with the application which can be accessed at the official website or in this link. The notification will have more details on eligibility, qualification, application process, selection process, reservation policy among others.