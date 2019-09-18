Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 notification on August 19th and since then the application process is underway at ctet.nic.in. The application process is ending today and all the candidates are suggested to complete the application process today at the official website.

CTET exam is usually conducted twice in a year. In 2019, the December exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8th. Paper I is scheduled from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Central Teachers Eligibility Test or CTET is conducted by CBSE to certify the eligibility of candidates to work as a teacher at CBSE-affiliated schools. Paper I certifies eligibility to teacher from Class I to Class V and Paper II certifies for Class VI to Class VIII.

CTET official notification for the December 2019 examination can be accessed in this direct link.

How to apply for CTET December 2019 exam: