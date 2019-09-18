Traffic challan: How to check e-challan status and pay fines online
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ official website allows citizens to pay their traffic e-challans online.
The new Motor Vehicles Act came into effect from September 1 this year, resulting in hefty traffic fines related to driving irregularities. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was introduced to potentially save lakhs of lives lost every year in road accidents. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has now also installed cameras to detect traffic rule violation on Indian roads.
An e-challan is generated every time the installed cameras capture a traffic rule violation. Traffic police officers are also capable of issuing an e-challan for traffic rule offence. These challans can be paid online as well as offline. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ website allows citizens to pay their traffic e-challans online.
While different states and cities have different websites for traffic e-challans, here is a process that will help you navigate through most websites to check the status and pay your fine online:
- Visit the E-Challan – Digital Traffic/Transport Enforcement Solution website at https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in
- Click on ‘Check Challan Status’
- The website allows you to check the status using either your challan number, vehicle number or driving licence number
- Use any one of the above options and enter the captcha code to proceed
- If a valid e-challan is found, the website will list the challan and provide an option for payment
- It may be noted that two different challans can be issued using licence number as well as the vehicle number. It is advised to search using both the details to see the status of your challan online
- Once the challan details are generated, you can click on ‘Pay Now’ to make the payment online. To initiate transaction, verify your mobile number with OTP sent to your number. You will be redirected to respective state e-challan payment website
- You can use your credit/ debit card or Internet banking to pay an e-challan