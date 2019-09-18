The new Motor Vehicles Act came into effect from September 1 this year, resulting in hefty traffic fines related to driving irregularities. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was introduced to potentially save lakhs of lives lost every year in road accidents. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has now also installed cameras to detect traffic rule violation on Indian roads.

An e-challan is generated every time the installed cameras capture a traffic rule violation. Traffic police officers are also capable of issuing an e-challan for traffic rule offence. These challans can be paid online as well as offline. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ website allows citizens to pay their traffic e-challans online.

While different states and cities have different websites for traffic e-challans, here is a process that will help you navigate through most websites to check the status and pay your fine online: