E-cigarettes to be banned, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The minister informed that the cabinet had approved the ban on e-cigarettes, which means the production, manufacturing, import and export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned.
The government says that data from the US show many students are taking to e-cigarettes. In India, e-cigarettes are being seen as a cool style statement.
The minister said that long-term negative impact on the health also fueled government’s decision.
United Left wins all four central seats in JUNSU election
The United Left comprised of All India Students’ Association, Democratic Students’ Federation, Students’ Federation of India and the All India Students’ Federation and has won all the four posts.
Aishe Ghosh, an SFI candidate, got 2,313 votes and defeated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s Manish Jangid for the President’s post.
The results were announced after an order from Delhi High Court order which said the university is permitted to notify the result in accordance with the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.
FCRA criteria amended to included all office bearers and members
Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act which governs foreign funding of non-governmental organisations will now apply to all office-bearers, key functionaries and members of such organisations, instead of just the person applying for permission.
In one of the amendments, the Ministry of Home Affairs said all members need to declare that they have not been prosecuted or convicted for converting anyone from one faith to another or for creating communal tension.
The amended rules also now exempt individuals who get personal gifts valued up to Rs 1 lakh from informing the government about it. The limit earlier was Rs 25,000.