Bihar Technical Service Committee (BTSC) has released a recruitment notification to fill 6,437 vacancies for Medical Officers today, September 18th, 2019. Candidates can access the official notification and apply for these positions at the official website, pariksha.nic.in.

The vacancies are divided into 14 specialties, details of which can be accessed at the official website of which 4012 positions are for General Medical Officer and the remaining divided into multiple specialties. The detailed breakdown can be accessed at the official notification.

The candidates must have an MBBS degree and must have registered under the Bihar and Odisha Medical Act - 1916. Apart from that, the candidate must have a 12-month experience as an intern in a recognised hospital and for specialist role experience in the specialty. The maximum age limit for candidates is 37 years for general category men and 40 for women. For SC and ST categories, it’s 42 and for BC and OBC, it is 40 years.

The final selection of the candidates will be made based on the marks obtained during the MBBS degree and postgraduate degree wherever applicable and performance during the internship. Candidates are suggested to check the notification for details, which can be accessed in this direct link.

Before proceeding to apply for the positions, candidates must go through the application instructions and make sure they understand the rules and regulations. The user instruction can be accessed in English in this link.

The application process can be completed in this direct link. Candidates must click on the ‘Apply’ link against the relevant position they want to apply and proceed with the process.