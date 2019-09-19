Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Kozhikode which is the organising agency for CAT 2019 has extended the registration and application period for the exam. Candidates can now apply to participate in the IIM CAT 2019 examination until September 25th, 2019 at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The online registration for CAT 2019 began on August 7th and was supposed to end on September 18 by 5 pm. The examination will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country, the official advertisement confirms.

The CAT exam is pre-requisite for admission to the 20 IIM institutions. CAT score is also accepted by many other institutions for their admission purpose. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

Following the result declaration in January 2020, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.

The CAT exam is divided into three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. The IIM CAT exam will be of 180 minutes, with 60 minutes allotted for each section. Candidates will have to spend 60 minutes on each section, without any scope of switching from one section to another.

How to apply for IIM CAT 2019: