Bihar Anganwadi recruitment for women for Sevika and Sahayika positions are underway and today is the last day to apply for the recruitment drive. The notice on the website clearly states that the the server is experiencing a lot of load and candidates are suggested to apply as soon as possible. The application process is underway at the website, fts.bih.nic.in

Candidates must have matriculation certificate to be eligible to apply for Sevika position, and for Sahayika one must have cleared the 8th class. All the positions are open to only female candidates with they should be domiciled in the state with a valid voter ID.

Vacancy for each position in each district can be accessed at the recruitment page by click on the vacancy details link. The application link can also be found on the recruitment website. The direct link to access the recruitment page is here.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the maximum age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

The last day to register and apply for these positions is today and there is little chance of any extension in the application date. as the merit list based on the application will be released on September 25th. The candidates can raise objection against the merit list from September 25th to October 1st.

Candidates are advised to go through the advertisement thoroughly before applying for any of the above-mentioned positions to thoroughly understand the pertinent details.