Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a recruitment notification on September 19th for Junior Legal Officer position. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 156 vacancies and the application process will begin from September 26th at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Of the 156 vacancies, 145 vacancies are for the non-TSP areas and 11 are for TSP areas. The application process will go on until October 26, 2019

The candidate must be between 21 years and 40 years old to be eligible to apply with relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates. The candidate must be a law graduate with knowledge of Devanagari script.

The candidate has to go through two stages of selection process, the first being an objection exam consisting of 200 marks testing candidates on Constitution of India, Civil Procedure Code and Criminal Procedure Code, various Acts, and General Hindi and English. Each paper will be of 3-hour duration and the candidate must get at least 40% to be eligible for qualification. The second stage will involve an interview round before final selection.

Candidates can access the official notification at the RPSC’s website or one can click on this direct link to access it. The notification will have more details on the breakdown of vacancies, reservation policy, selection process, eligibility and qualification among others.