Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) allows passengers to change the point of boarding once the the tickets are booked online. Emergencies or impromptu changes in travel schedule often require passengers to alter their travel plans. The facility to change the boarding station is only applicable to tickets booked online, and not for tickets booked through travel agents or Passenger Reservation System.

Steps to change the boarding station after booking the ticket online:

Visit the IRCTC website: irctc.co.in

Login by entering your username and password

Go to My Account > My Transactions > Booked Ticket History

Select the ticket for which you want to change the boarding station and select the ‘Change Boarding Point’ option

A pop up window will appear with a list of stations between the selected train route. Choose your desired boarding point

The station system will ask for confirmation, click ‘OK’ to change the boarding point of your ticket

An alert message will appear if boarding station is changed successfully

A message regarding updated boarding point will be sent on your mobile number provided during booking

(Also read: IRCTC Vikalp scheme for wait-listed passengers: A chance for a confirmed seat in an alternate train)

Passengers who have booked e-tickets can change their boarding station online before 24 hours of the scheduled departure of the train. Once a passenger has changed the boarding point they will lose all the rights to board the train from the original boarding point. If found travelling without any proper authority to travel, passenger will have to pay the fare with penalty between original boarding point to changed boarding point.

(Also read: How to cancel tickets bought at counters through IRCTC online and claim refund)

Rules for changing boarding station after booking the e-ticket:

The boarding point change is allowed only once.

Boarding point change is not allowed if the ticket is seized.

Passengers will not be allowed to change the boarding point for PNRs with VIKALP option.

Online boarding point change is not allowed for I-Ticket.

Boarding point change is not allowed for current booking ticket.

Boarding station can be changed only up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train.

(Also read: IRCTC connecting journey booking: How to link two PNRs and other important rules)