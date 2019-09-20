Nalanda Open University (NOU) has declared the Bihar B.Ed. Integrated Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 result today, September 20th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the result from the official website, biharcetintbed.com.

The exam is conducted for admissions to 4-year integrated BSc B.Ed or BA B.Ed. courses offered in the colleges in the state of Bihar. The exam is conducted for a total number of 400 seats spread across four colleges in Bihar.

Candidates can access the Bihar Integrated B.Ed CET 2019 result in this direct link.

The exam was conducted in September 15th and now the result has been declared. Soon, the university will begin the counselling process. The college choice filling process and online registration for counselling will begin from tomorrow, September 21st. The academic sessions will begin from September 30th.

How to check Bihar B.Ed. Integrated CET 2019 result: