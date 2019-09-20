Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after releasing a short notice earlier in the week for the 2019 Group B Recruitment drive now has released the official notification for the same today, September 20th, 2019. The application process for the drive will begin from tomorrow and will go on until October 11th at the official website, rbi.org.in.

There are 199 vacancies for which the RBI will be conducting the recruitment drive of which 156 positions are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 20 are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and 23 are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM. DEPR here means Department of Economic and Policy Research and DSIM means Department of Statistics and Information Management.

The candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 30 years relaxation to reserved category candidates in the upper age limit. For qualification, candidates are suggested to go through the official notification; however, General vacancy is open for candidates with graduate degree in any stream.

The selection process will involve two phases of recruitment with Phase I exam for all the vacancies scheduled to be conducted on November 9th. The candidates who clear the Phase I will be eligible to appear for the Phase II exam which will be conducted on December 1st and December 2nd, 2019.

The official notification is now available at the official RBI website. Candidates can also access the official notification in this direct link for more information on the vacancy breakdown, relevant dates, exam schedule and pattern, application process among others.