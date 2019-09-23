Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) is a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped with Aadhaar number. This feature was introduced to prevent misuse of Aadhaar. If an Aadhaar card holder does not want to give away their Aadhaar number, the Aadhaar Virtual ID can be used. The primary use of VID is for authentication or e-KYC services instead of Aadhaar. Authentication may be performed using VID in a manner similar to using Aadhaar number. It is not possible to derive Aadhaar number from VID.

Aadhaar Virtual ID is valid for a minimum of one day at present. Aadhaar holders can re-generate a new Virtual ID only one day after generating the first one. The Aadhaar Virtual ID stays valid until the user generates a new one.

Steps to generate Virtual ID:

Visit the UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in

Click on ‘ Virtual ID (VID) Generator ’ listed under Aadhaar Services

’ listed under Aadhaar Services Enter your Aadhaar number. Provide your security code

To get the OTP, click on ‘ Send OTP ’ and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number

’ and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number It provides you two options- to generate a new VID- retrieve the one you have already generated. Select one of the above options to receive the Aadhar Virtual ID on your mobile number.

VID can also be generated by sending an SMS to the Aadhaar helpline number 1947. Resident will have to type “GVIDLast 4 digits of Aadhaar Number” and send it to 1947 through the registered Mobile Number.

Aadhaar holder’s consent is mandatory for VID based authentication. The agency is required to inform the Aadhaar holder the purpose for authentication and get explicit consent for it. No other entity or agency like AUA/KUA can generate VID on behalf of Aadhaar number holder. After the minimum validity period, a new VID will be generated and the previous VID will be deactivated. In case resident opts for retrieval of VID, the last active VID will be sent to the Aadhaar number holder.

Features of the Virtual ID:

There is no maximum limit on the generation of Aadhaar Virtual IDs but a new virtual ID can be re-generated only after one day of generating the previous one.

The Aadhar virtual ID will be valid until the user generates a new one.

It offers limited KYC access providing only need-based information for verification.

Agencies do not have permission to store the Aadhar Virtual ID or any other Aadhaar details taken for authentication. This prevents misuse of vital information.

An individual can furnish his or her Aadhaar number instead of the Aadhar Virtual ID. This is not a mandatory ID.

VID can be generated only by the Aadhaar number holder

VID can be used in lieu of Aadhaar number in Authentication API input. Various entities have updated their Aadhaar authentication application by 31st May, 2019 to accept VID as an input for authentication.

UIDAI provides multiple ways to generate new and/or retrieve current VID. These options will be made available via UIDAI’s resident portal, eAadhaar, Aadhaar Enrolment centre, mAadhaar mobile application etc. Presently, VID generation facility is available on UIDAI’s resident portal.