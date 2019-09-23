Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) offers two Majestic Tourist Train Tours to cover destinations in the state of Rajasthan. The unique train tours provide on train accommodation, international meals, sight seeing with entrances. The Majestic Rajasthan tour takes tourists from Delhi to Mandawa which is known for its traditional Rajasthani Havelis, Jaisalmer is famous for Fort Jaisalmer and the desert, Jodhpur is known for its magnificent Mehrangarh Fort, and the pink city Jaipur which is the capital of Rajasthan.

The 4 nights, 5 days package will start with a tour of the abandoned Havelis of Mandawa, a tiny princely town on the ancient Silk Route from the Middle East to China. Often termed as open Air Art Galleries the Havelis talk of a regal past. The journey continues to some of the famous cities in Rajasthan - Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The itinerary is as follows:

Day 1 Monday: Delhi - Mandawa Passengers will assemble at Delhi’s Safdurjung Railway Station at around 07:30 am and depart for Mandawa at 08:00 am. After onboard lunch, tourists will proceed to visit Mandawa Havelis. Evening Tea shall be served at a city hotel. Return to the train for dinner and overnight journey to Jaisalmer.

Day 2 Tuesday: Jaisalmer After onboard breakfast, passengers will proceed to visit Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake, Patwon Ki Haveli followed by lunch at a hotel. Post lunch, a visit to Sam Sand Dunes followed by dinner and cultural evening on the dunes is scheduled. Optional alcoholic beverages and drinks will be served on direct payment. Return to the train and proceed to Jodhpur.

Day 3 Wednesday: JodhpurAfter onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada followed by lunch at a hotel/restaurant. Post lunch, a visit to the local market and Clock Tower is scheduled. Return to the train for onboard dinner and overnight journey to Jaipur.

Day 4 Thursday: Jaipur After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Amber Fort and City Palace. Lunch will be provided at a city hotel. Rooms shall be provided at the hotel for relaxation. Guests may choose to visit the Observatory on their own on direct payment. In the evening proceed to Chokhi Dhani – an ethnic Village Resort for dinner. Return to the train and proceed to Delhi.

Day 5Friday: Arrive Delhi Breakfast shall be served onboard as the train arrives at Safdarjung Railway Station.

General Information

Passengers should be in possession of valid travel documents and a valid visa granted by Indian Missions abroad for entering India. Those arriving in India without visas bearing the correct validity dates and number of entries into India are subject to deportation. For Foreign nationals holding Tourist Visas with a stay stipulation of 180 days / 90 days and with a multiple entry facility; there should be a gap of at least 2 months between two visits to the country on this visa. In case there is a requirement to visit the country within two months, permission should be sought from the Head of Mission concerned indicating the specific reasons for another visit within a short period.

Majestic Rajasthan train has two fine dining restaurants with seating capacity of 64 seats each and everyone on board dines together.

It is highly recommended that you take a minimum of one pre and post night accommodation with your rail journey. Bookings and reservations can be made by contacting majestictouristtrain@irctc.com

Customs regulations are in line with those prevailing elsewhere in the world; however, the import of prohibited items carries serious penalties. Please note that it is the responsibility of each passenger to ensure that they are in possession of any necessary and valid documentation and IRCTC assumes no responsibility for the consequences of any failure to apply.

Travel insurance is essential. It is a condition of booking that passengers have adequate travel insurance cover from the country of domicile for injury, illness, death, accident, loss of effects or luggage and holiday cancellation. Guests must supply IRCTC with the name, address and telephone number of the insurers, policy number and the 24-hour medical emergency telephone number. Any pre-existing medical conditions must be declared to the insurer and to IRCTC; failure to do so may invalidate your Travel Insurance Policy.

Guests are required to check-in at least 1 hour prior to departure at Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station for pre-boarding formalities. Final details will be provided in the travel documents and vouchers which will be e-mailed or handed over to you approximately 14 days prior to departure. Following completion of boarding formalities, you will be escorted to your cabin and assisted with your luggage. On your final night on board, the Train Manager will assist with disembarkation formalities which include luggage and clearance of extras.

The tour package includes accommodation in AC-1 and AC-2 class in train, double/twin bedded accommodation in hotel, all meals, guided off train excursions as illustrated in the journeys inclusive of entrance fees, transport and services of a guide, complimentary tea, coffee and mineral water on board, porterage at stations.

The tour package does not include any optional tours as mentioned in the itinerary, taxes, insurance, gratuities, telephone calls, laundry, alcoholic beverages, video, film and professional still camera fees and arrival and departure transfers. International and domestic air tickets, pre and post tour accommodation and any tour extensions are not included unless specifically mentioned as part of the journeys.

Package cost:

Class of Train Journey Capacity Full tour cost in USD per person Full tour cost in INR per person AC 1st Class 96 guests

USD 960 68640 AC 2nd Class 60 guests USD 840 60060

The child policy is as follows:

Single child (5 years - 12 years) - 50% of the adult fare, subject to sharing of double bed with parents.

Children below 5 years shall be allowed free, subject to sharing of berth with parents.

All applicable taxes will be charged extra.

The departure dates are: 25th November 2019, 23rd December 2019, 20th January 2020, 17th February 2020, 23rd March 2020, 9th April 2020.