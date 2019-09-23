Modi and Trump vowed to fight terrorism at Howdy Modi event in Houston, Texas

  • Addressing the Indian diaspora, President Trump India and US also understand that to keep our community safe, we must protect our borders.
  • PM Modi defended his government’s decision to scrap special status to J&K and said that the Article 370 deprived the people of J&K and Ladakh from development and rights.
  • Over 50,000 Indian-American gathered at the event in which Modi reiterated his government’s plan to make India $5 trillion economy. It should be noted that India’s economic growth declined to 5% in the April-June quarter, lowest in over six years.

Thomas Cook UK files for bankruptcy stranding around 150,000 travellers worldwide

  • The 178-year old company collapsed after discussions with investors to rescue the company from high debts failed.
  • The collapse led to UK biggest peace-time rescue undertaken by the UK government to bring back an estimated 150,000 tourists back in the next 2 weeks.
  • The collapse of Thomas Cook UK will not affect Thomas Cook’s operations in India as both are separate entities. Thomas Cook India is owned by Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings, which bought the entire stake from the UK’s Thomas Cook in 2012.
  • Thomas Cook operated hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million travellers a year in 16 countries, and employed 21,000 people. It was founded by Thomas Cook, a businessman, in 1841.

BJP leader Chinmayanand confesses to charges against him; set to lose sainthood status

  • Former Union Minister Chinmayanand confessed to rape to the charges levelled by a law student from Uttar Pradesh.
  • The highest decision-making body of saints, Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, made the decision to revoke the status of sainthood after a meeting of the council on Saturday. A formal meeting in October will get a seal of approval from the general body.
  • The leader is accused of filming the woman while bathing in her hostel room and then blackmailing her with the footage.