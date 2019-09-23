Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be conducting the English subject examination as part of the MPTET 2018 High School exam on September 29th and admit card for the same has been released at peb.mp.gov.in.

MP PEB had conducted the High School 2018 TET examination for all subjects in February 2019. However, the English exam which was conducted on February 3rd, 2019 had encountered a few problems. In an effort to provide facilities for differently-abled candidates, there was an error in mapping, which might have created some problems in the fair conduct of the exam.

Thus, the board had decided to cancel the English subject exam conducted on that day. The MPTET 2018 English language exam will be conducted again on September 29th and now the admit card for the same has been released.

Candidates an download the MPTET 2018 admit card for English subject from this direct link.

The result of the remaining 15 subjects were declared on August 28th, 2019. MP TET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach at the schools affiliated to MP Board.

Vyapam Board released the notification in September and the application process for the High School TET started on September 11th and the registration closed on October 6th. The exam for the MP TET 2018 was conducted from February 1st to February 11th, 2019