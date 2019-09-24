Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 examination application process with any late fee will end today. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the exam but have not done yet can submit the form by today at gate.iitd.ac.in to avoid any late application fees.

Extended closing date, though with late fee, is October 1st, 2019. The examination is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2020.

The GATE is for undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.The examination will be conducted on 25 subjects and the candidates can appear in any one subject.

The detailed eligibility criteria for candidates to apply for the GATE 2019 examination can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can access full details on eligibility criteria, examination centres, subjects, and things to take care while applying on the GATE 2019 brochure.

Apart from various exam centres in India, GATE 2019 will also have exam centres in Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Dubai, and Singapore.

Here is how to apply for GATE 2020: