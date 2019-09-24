Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the written exam results for 2019 Junior Engineer position on September 23rd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the written exam for recruitment can check if they have qualified for the next round at the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the written exam will now have to appear for document verification to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rule. The scrutiny of documents will be conducted in the month of October, details of which is provided in the result document.

The exam for the JE 2019 recruitment was conducted on September 1st, 2019 and now the result for the same has been declared. The recruitment process is being conducted 4858 vacancies and the application process went on from June 20th to July 8th, 2019.

