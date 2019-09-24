The Election Commission of India has announced a drive to make corrections in all voter ID cards that were issued with errors. Ahead of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana, the Electoral Verification Program (EVP) will ensure that no individuals face difficulty in casting vote during the election.

Errors in spelling or incorrect names can now be rectified online. Voters who find that their name has been misspelt or is wrong can get their name corrected in the list by following this process:

Visit the official National Voters Services Portal: http://www.nvsp.in

Go to the option ‘ Correction of entries in electoral roll ’

’ Click on Form 8 to make corrections

to make corrections Enter the required details like State and Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency, name, part number of electoral roll, serial number, gender, and age, family details, complete address etc and submit

Select the details that need to be corrected/changed eg. click on ‘My Name’ to correct only the name in your voter ID

Enter the city, date of request, and contact information

Verify all the information and click on Submit

Any discrepancy in your Voter ID Card? Now get the corrections done in Electoral Roll.

1. Fill Form 8 online at the https://t.co/Y7f9inmAuC or login to Voter Helpline App.

2. Or visit your concerned EROs/AEROs/Authorized Centres.@SpokespersonECI pic.twitter.com/Naje00skRO — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) September 12, 2019

Documents required to verify corrections in voter ID card:

For verification of correction of name, upload a document where the name is spelled correctly eg. passport, PAN card or any official document.

In case of change of name, upload official proof such as copy of the government gazette.

For verification of address the following documents are valid as proof: Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport, ration card, government officials can use their ID card, bank passbook, farmer’s ID card. PAN card, latest water, electricity, telephone, gas bill can also be used as proof of address

Once the entire process is completed, a reference number will be generated through which you can track the status of application online through the website of the Chief Electoral Officer for your state/union territory. The application will then be verified by electoral authorities. If the verification is successful, you will be able to collect the voter ID card from the nearest electoral office. It usually takes between 2 to 3 weeks to receive the voter ID card after submitting for verification.