Trump calls Modi’s remarks on Kashmir very aggressive

  • US President said his offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan was still in place if both countries agreed to it.
  • Trump made the statement in a press meeting which he was giving with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York City.
  • Trump called the remark by Modi remark of Pakistan as a hub of terrorism very aggressive and he hopes India and Pakistan can come together.

Farooq Abdullah detained under Public Safety Act, informs government

  • National Conference leader and former J&K leader has been detained under PSA and government dossier listed 27 charges against the leader.
  • The dossier said he had made the statements in favour of Article 370 and Article 35A in the past for the purpose of rebellion against India.
  • Under this law, government is allowed to detain a person for up to six months without a trial.

Greta Thunberg tells world leaders they have betrayed her generation

  • The 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist was addressing world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.
  • She accused world leaders of ignoring people’s suffering, death, mass extinction, and said they were busy concentrating on money and fairy tales of eternal economics.
  • PM Modi was among the leaders who took part in the summit where he pledged that India will spend $50 billion on water conservation in the next few years, and promised to increase country’s share of sustainable fuel as committed in the Paris Agreement.