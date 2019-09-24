Trump calls Modi’s remarks on Kashmir very aggressive
US President said his offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan was still in place if both countries agreed to it.
Trump made the statement in a press meeting which he was giving with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York City.
Trump called the remark by Modi remark of Pakistan as a hub of terrorism very aggressive and he hopes India and Pakistan can come together.
Farooq Abdullah detained under Public Safety Act, informs government
National Conference leader and former J&K leader has been detained under PSA and government dossier listed 27 charges against the leader.
The dossier said he had made the statements in favour of Article 370 and Article 35A in the past for the purpose of rebellion against India.
Under this law, government is allowed to detain a person for up to six months without a trial.
Greta Thunberg tells world leaders they have betrayed her generation
The 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist was addressing world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.
She accused world leaders of ignoring people’s suffering, death, mass extinction, and said they were busy concentrating on money and fairy tales of eternal economics.
PM Modi was among the leaders who took part in the summit where he pledged that India will spend $50 billion on water conservation in the next few years, and promised to increase country’s share of sustainable fuel as committed in the Paris Agreement.