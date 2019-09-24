Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the much awaited admit card for the 2019 Lower Subordinate Services Combined Competitive exam today, September 24th a while ago.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The Commission had released a notification last week informing about the dates of the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 30th and October 1st, 2019 in two sessions, 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

How to download UPSSSC admit card:

Visit the UPSSSC official website. Click on the link to download the admit card for the particular exam. Enter the relevant details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ button. Take a print out of the admit card.



The exam for the Combined Competitive Lower Subordinate exam is being conducted by UPSSSC to fill 672 vacancies, which was released earlier in the year.