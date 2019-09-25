Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will stop accepting the application for the 2019 December 2019 CTET from tomorrow onward. The application process was supposed to be ending September 18th but now the deadline to apply was extended until today.

All the candidates are suggested to complete the application process as soon as possible at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET exam is usually conducted twice in a year. In 2019, the December exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 8th. Paper I is scheduled from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Central Teachers Eligibility Test or CTET is conducted by CBSE to certify the eligibility of candidates to work as a teacher at CBSE-affiliated schools. Paper I certifies eligibility to teacher from Class I to Class V and Paper II certifies for Class VI to Class VIII.

CTET official notification for the December 2019 examination can be accessed in this direct link.

How to apply for CTET December 2019 exam: