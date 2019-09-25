Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) offers two Majestic Tourist train journeys. The Majestic Rajasthan tour covers the important destinations of Rajasthan. The Majestic Rajasthan with Taj Mahal tour starts with a visit to the world famous Taj Mahal, one of the wonders of the world, and then takes you to pink city Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, ending in Delhi.

This 4 nights, 5 days sojourn takes you to the monument of love chiselled in marble - Taj Mahal along with the famed forts of Rajasthan, tourists can enjoy a safari on the sand dunes in Jaisalmer and indulge in a traditional cultural evening with Rajasthan culinary delights in Jaipur.

A tourist train was indigenously designed by the Indian Railways with unique features like safety lockers for all guests, separate seating area in 2nd AC compartments, 2 restaurants, a kitchen, hot and cold running water in bathrooms and washrooms, shower cubicles etc. The train operates on select itineraries only and is managed by professionally trained staff who have a long experience in catering to international guests. The menus feature Indian as well as international dishes and the menus can be structured according to the guests’ needs for group tours.

Travel Itinerary

Day 01 Monday: Delhi - Mandawa All passengers will assemble at Delhi’s Safdurjung Railway Station at around 07:30 am. Departure for Mandawa is scheduled at 08:00 am. After onboard lunch, tourists will proceed to visit Mandawa Haveli. Evening tea shall be served at a city hotel. Tourists shall return to the train for dinner and continue for an overnight journey to Jaisalmer

Monday: Delhi - Mandawa All passengers will assemble at Delhi’s Safdurjung Railway Station at around 07:30 am. Departure for Mandawa is scheduled at 08:00 am. After onboard lunch, tourists will proceed to visit Mandawa Haveli. Evening tea shall be served at a city hotel. Tourists shall return to the train for dinner and continue for an overnight journey to Jaisalmer Day 02 Tuesday: Jaisalmer After onboard breakfast, tourists will proceed to visit Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake, Patwon Ki Haveli followed by lunch at a hotel. Post lunch, a visit to Sam Sand Dunes followed by dinner and cultural evening on the dunes is scheduled. Optional alcoholic beverages and drinks shall be served on direct payment. Return to the train and proceed to Jodhpur.

Tuesday: Jaisalmer After onboard breakfast, tourists will proceed to visit Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake, Patwon Ki Haveli followed by lunch at a hotel. Post lunch, a visit to Sam Sand Dunes followed by dinner and cultural evening on the dunes is scheduled. Optional alcoholic beverages and drinks shall be served on direct payment. Return to the train and proceed to Jodhpur. Day 03 Wednesday: Jodhpur After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada followed by lunch at a hotel/restaurant. Post lunch, a visit to the Local Market and Clock Tower is scheduled. Return to the train for onboard dinner and overnight journey to Jaipur.

Wednesday: Jodhpur After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada followed by lunch at a hotel/restaurant. Post lunch, a visit to the Local Market and Clock Tower is scheduled. Return to the train for onboard dinner and overnight journey to Jaipur. Day 04 Thursday: Jaipur After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Amber Fort and City Palace. Lunch will be provided at a city hotel. Rooms shall be provided at the hotel for relaxation. Guests may choose to visit the Observatory on their own on direct payment. In the evening proceed to Chokhi Dhani – an ethnic Village Resort for Dinner. Return to the train and proceed to Delhi.

Thursday: Jaipur After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Amber Fort and City Palace. Lunch will be provided at a city hotel. Rooms shall be provided at the hotel for relaxation. Guests may choose to visit the Observatory on their own on direct payment. In the evening proceed to Chokhi Dhani – an ethnic Village Resort for Dinner. Return to the train and proceed to Delhi. Day 05 Friday: Arrive in Delhi Breakfast shall be served onboard as the train arrives at Safdarjung Railway Station.

Check the direct link to book the tour package here.

The package includes journey by Exclusive AC train as per itinerary, day use rooms in Jaipur in 3-4 star hotels, road transport by AC Deluxe coaches as per the itinerary, visit monuments and locations as per itinerary, jeep ride at Amber Fort and Camel cart ride at Sam Dunes etc, meals, services of tour manager, entrance fee of monuments and travel insurance.

The package does not include India visa fees, items of personal nature like laundry, medicine, alcoholic drinks etc, road transfer to and from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi, hotel stay in Delhi before and after the trip, air ticket charges etc, fees for still and video camera at monuments, and any other services not mentioned in the package.

Package cost:

Class of train journey Capacity Full tour in USD per person Full tour in INR per person AC 1st Class 96 guests USD 960 68640 AC 2nd Class 60 guests USD 840 60060

The child policy is as follows:

Children below 5 years shall be allowed free, subject to sharing of berth with parents

Single child (5 years - 12 years) - 50% of the adult fare, subject to sharing of double bed with parents

All applicable taxes will be charged extra

The departure dates are: 14th October 2019, 9th December 2019, 6th January 2020, 3rd February 2020 and 9th March 2020.