UPSC has released the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 notification today, September 25th, and the application process has also been initiated at the official website, upsc.gov.in. All the candidates are supposed to apply to participate in the exam on or before October 15th, 2019.

The Geo-Scientists examination is conducted to fill 99 vacancies of which 79 are for Geologist, Group A, 5 are for Geophysicist, Group A, and 15 for Chemist, Group. The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies at Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines. Apart from that, there are vacancies for 3 Junior Hydrologists (Scientist B) for Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

The minimum qualification and eligibility criteria for the exam vary for different positions, details of which can be accessed at the official notification. The preliminary exam for the recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on January 15th, 2020.

The recruitment process will involve three stages, the first being the preliminary exam for 400 marks, second a main exam for 600 marks, and a 200-mark Personality test round.

How to apply for UPSC 2020 Geo-Scientist exam:

Visit the UPSC application website. Click on ‘Online Application for Various Exam for UPSC’ link. There are two stages of registration which needs to be done sequentially. The Part I should be processed after which the Part II should be processed. Once done, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification at the official website of the UPSC for more information on eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, exam syllabus, reservation policy, pertinent dates, application process among others. One can also access the UPSC 2020 Combind Geo-Scientist notification in this direct link.