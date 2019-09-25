current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: September 25th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+
here.
We welcome your comments at
letters@scroll.in.
Earthquake hits POK with tremors felt in Jammu and Delhi
- At least 19 people were killed and over 300 injured after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
- The India Meteorological Department said the epicentre was in the Pakistan-India border region in Jammu and Kashmir (latitude 32.9 degrees north and longitude 73.7 degrees east) at a depth of 40 km.
- Social media was abuzz with several people complaining of not being able to connect with their family and friends in J&K due to the blockade of mobile phone and internet.
Student who accused Chinmayanand of rape arrested
- The 23-year-old law students who had accused the BJP leader of raping and physical exploiting was arrest on charges of extortion filed by the leader himself.
- A magistrate ordered a 14-day judicial custody for the student.
- Earlier, the student had moved to a local court for protection against the arrest but did not get an immediate relief.
Amitabh Bachchan to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
- Amitabh Bachchan will be given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the film industry.
- The information was tweeted by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
- The actor has won National Film Award four times.