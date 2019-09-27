Tamil Nadu Uniformed Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result for the written exam for the recruitment of 2019 Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Fireman on September 27th, 2019. All the candidates can check the result at TNUSRB’s new website, tnusrbonline.org.

Along with the result, the final answer keys and cut-off marks for various categories were also released. The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible for the PMT, ET, and PET test, details of which will be released in the near future.

Candidates can access the district-wise result for the TNUSRB result in this direct link.

The recruitment process will be conducted for 8,826 positions, of which 2465 vacancies are for Constable Grade II (Armed Forces), 5962 for Constable Grade II (Special Force), 208 for Jail Warder Grade II, and 191 for Fireman. The application process started on March 8th and went on until April 8th, 2019.

How to download TNUSRB 2019 Constable/Warder/Fireman result:

1. Visit the TNUSRB official website.

2. Under the relevant recruitment section, click on the link to check the result.

3. A new page with names of all the district will appear. Click on the relevant district link.

4. The roll number of all the successful candidates will appear.