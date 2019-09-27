Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer keys for the 2019 Junior Engineer recruitment Second Stage examination on September 27th, 2019. The candidates can download the answer keys from the various RRB regional websites.

The notification released along with the release of the answer keys said that the objection “if any regarding the questions, options and keys published can be raised by the candidates” on or before September 29th, 2019.

The notification said “After login into objection link the candidate can view their Question Paper and the response by clicking on the “Question Paper & Response” button. While reviewing GOVERNMENT OF INDIA MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS RAILWAY RECRUITMENT BOARDSthe questions if they want to raise an objection for any question, they can click n the “Raise Objection” button given near the question.”

Here are the direct links to RRB sites to view answer keys for RRB JE 2nd stage CBT exam:

The candidates had to have cleared the 1st stage of JE recruitment process, result of which was declared on August 13th. The RRB had announced the 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions. Candidates will have to go through two stages of computer-based tests followed by a round for document verification and a round for medical examination.