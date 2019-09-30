Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced a 12 nights, 13 days package tour for Muktinath Darshan. Muktinath is a Vishnu temple, sacred to both Hindus and Buddhists. It is located in Muktinath Valley at the foot of the Thorong La mountain pass in Mustang, Nepal and is one of the world’s highest temples (3,800 m). The tour departs on 19th October 2019 and covers Naimisaranyam, Ayodhya, Muktinath, Pokhara and Kathmandu.

The Muktinath Temple is considered to be a Shakti Peetha for a yatra. Shakti Peethas are sacred abodes of Shakti (cosmic energy). It is believed the Shakti Peeth was formed by the falling body parts of the corpse of Sati Devi, when Lord Shiva carried it as he wandered. The Tibetan Buddhist tradition states that Guru Rinpoche, also known as Padmasambhava, the founder of Tibetan Buddhism, meditated at Muktinath on his way to Tibet.

The package costs are as follows:

Class Single (INR per person) Double (INR per person) Triple (INR per person) Child with bed (5-12 years)

(INR per person)

Child without bed (5-12 years)

(INR per person)

Child (2-5 years)

(INR per person)

Standard (3AC) 68160 55250 53330 44230 31560 17520 Comfort (2AC) 71240 58330 56410 47320 34640 17520 Deluxe (1AC) 78220 65310 63400 54300 41620 17520

Travel itinerary:

Boarding Points: Trichy, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Whitefield, Perambur, Vijayawada,Warangal

Deboarding Points: Warangal,Vijayawada, Perambur, Jolarpettai, Whitefield, Salem, Erode, Dindigul, Trichy

The tour departs from Trichy on 19th October 2019 and arrives in Lucknow on 21st October where pilgrims shall stay overnight. The tour proceeds to Naimisharanya on 22nd October. Tourists will also be able to visit Darshan of Sri Devaraja Perumal (Divya Desam) the same evening and depart for Ayodhya. The next day pilgrims will be taken for a darshan of Sri Rama (Divya Desam) in Ayodhya and proceed towards Gorakhpur.

On 24th October, tourists shall proceed to Bhairawa and complete the customs and immigration formalities. Darshan of Gajendra Moksha Shaligram Murthi is scheduled in Nawalparashi. Pilgrims shall also visit the Gajendra Moksha Shaligram Murthi for darshan and then fly to Pokhara. The tour arrives in Muktinath on 25th October where tourists shall visit Sri Moorthy Perumal (Divya Desam) for darshan. On the 26th of October, tourists can indulge in sightseeing and visit Bindu Bashini Temple, Devi’s Fall, Mahendra Cave, World Peace Pagoda and evening boating in Phewa Lake.

On 27th October tourists will proceed to Kathmandu and take a tour of the city the following day. Sightseeing spots include Durbar Square, Pasupathinath, Budha Nilkant, Boudhnath, Jal Narayan followed by a trip to Patan and Bakthapur. On 29th October the tour departs from Kathmandu and arrives in Bhairawa to complete customs and immigration formalities. The tour arrives in Gorakhpur the same evening and proceeds for the return journey via train from there.

Package inclusion:

Train journey by 1AC class for Deluxe journey, 2AC class for Comfort journey and 3AC for Standard journey

Standard economy AC Rooms at Lucknow, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur for all categories (Check-in and check-out as per hotel timings)

Non-AC Rooms at Pokhara, Kathmandu (hotels do not have lift facility)

Night stay facility at Jomsom

AC bus at Lucknow, Naimisaranya, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur on SIC basis

Non-AC bus for Kathmandu and Pokhara sightseeing on SIC basis

Pokhara - Jomsom - Pokhara by regular flight

On board South Indian vegetarian catering: breakfast, lunch, evening tea with snacks and dinner

Off board South Indian vegetarian catering: breakfast, lunch and dinner while at hotel or packed breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served on fixed menu

Tour escort and security on train

1 litre water bottle x 2 per day

Package exclusion:

Entrance Fee

Special Darshan charges

Camera Charges

Items of personal nature/personal expenses i.e. laundry, medicines

Porterage

Service of Tour Guide at sightseeing places

General information:

All the tourists should carry their original passport or voter ID

Tourists should not carry Rs 500 and Rs 2000 currency notes

Custom duty if any at personal cost (Nepal border crossing: no assistance from service provider, tourist should handle own immigration and custom formalities

The Arrival/Departure timings at halt stations are tentative, and subject to Railway approval and train running as per schedule.

In case certain halts are not approved by Railways, alternative halt arrangements will be made by IRCTC/SZ to cover such sightseeing locations. Under such circumstances announcements will be made in the train. For eg: if halt at Amritsar is not approved by Railways, an alternate halt at Jalandhar will be requested by IRCTC

IRCTC/SZ is not liable for publicised coverage of sightseeing locations in certain cases due to exceptional circumstances beyond its control

In case of No Show, no refund request will be entertained by IRCTC/SZ.

Cancellation Policy:

For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters.

No. of days before commencement of Trip Total Deductions Up to 45 days (excluding departure date) 10% of the package cost Up to 44-15 days (excluding departure date) 25% of the package cost Up to 14-7 days (excluding departure date) 50% of the package cost Less than 7 days 100% of the package cost

