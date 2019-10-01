Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for the 2019 Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) recruitment preliminary examination on September 30th. All the candidates who had applied to appear for the PO exam this year can download the call letter from the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS is scheduled to conduct the preliminary examination on October 12th, October 13th, and October 19th. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully for the exact date, time and venue of the exam centre.

IBPS is conducting the PO recruitment exam for 17 participating banks for 4336 vacancies. The application process for the same began on August 7th and went on until August 28th, 2019.

Candidates can download the 2018 IBPS PO Prelim exam admit card from this direct link.

This is the 9th edition of PO/MT recruitment by IBPS. The recruitment for CRP PO/MT - IX will be held initially in two phases, Online Preliminary, and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main examination. Shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview.

