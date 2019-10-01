Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the 2020 board exam model question paper for both the 10th and 12th class on September 30th, 2019. Candidates can download the model question paper for all the subjects from the official website, upmsp.edu.in, and use it for reference.

UP Board will conduct the 2020 Board exams in the month of February and March 2020. The 10th board exam will be held from February 18th to March 3rd, 2020. Meanwhile, the 12th exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 19th to March 6th, 2019.

The model paper for both the exams can be accessed in these direct links:

The link will have a download link against all the subjects. Students can click on the relevant link against the subject to access the model paper. Students are advised to go through the model paper to get acquainted with the exam pattern and marks distribution to help them with the preparation.