Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) undergradaute ressutls have been declared today, October 1st, 2019. The result for BA, BCom, BCom (Hons), BA, and BA (Hons) results have been declared and can be accessed at the official website, sol.du.ac.in.

The exams were conducted for all the UG courses in the months of April and May and now the results have started coming out. The result for the BSc exams is expected to come out soon.

The website is experiencing some problems and students are advised to be patient.

How to check DU SOL 2019 UG result: