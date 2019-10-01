Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the written exam result for the 2019 Geo-Scientist and Geologist recruitment today, October 1st. All the candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the result at UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total number of 122 candidates for Geologist, 13 for Hydrologist, 47 for Geophysicist, and 41 for Chemist positions have cleared the exam. These candidates are now eligible to appear for the Interview/Personality test round. The document verification will also be done at the time of the personality test.

Candidates can access the result notification and roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the exam in this direct link. The result with names of all the successful candidates can be accessed in this link.

The notification mentions all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the website of the Commission from 14.10.2019 to 28.10.2019 till 6.00 P.M. The schedule of the interview will be published in the near future.

The Commission had released the examination notification on March 20th to fill 79 positions of Geologists, Geophysicists, Chemists for the Ministry of Mines and 27 Junior Hydrogeologists for the Ministry of Water Resources. The written examination was held on June 28th in 19 cities across India.