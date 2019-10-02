Chhattisgarh State Professional Examination Board (CGPEG) has released the result for the 2019 Teacher recruitment SELA19 and SELE19 examination on October 1st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for these examinations can check the result at the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The SELA19 is for recruitment of lecturers for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Commerce and SELE19 is for lecturers in English subject. The examinations for both these exams were conducted on July 14th and answer keys were released on July 27th.

Candidates can access the CG SELA19 and SELE19 recruitment result in this direct link.

The Board has also released the merit list with top 10 candidates in each category and the final answer keys which can be accessed under the ‘Results’ page of the website against the relevant advertisement. The press note for the result can be accessed in this link.

CG PEB is conducting a mega recruitment drive for teachers and professors this year in order to fulfill 14,577 vacancies. As part of the recruitment drive, application and examination process are being conducted in a phased manner.

How to download CG PEB 2019 Teacher Recruitment results: