Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys and question paper for the 2019 Lower Subordinate examination. The answer keys for all the subjects can be accessed in the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The exams were conducted on September 30th and October 1st, 2019 in two sessions each day and now the answer keys have been released. The link to raise objections against the answer keys will get activated on October 4th and the last day to submit the objection is October 11th.

How to download UPSSSC Lower Subordinate answer keys:

Visit the UPSSSC official website. Click on the link to download the answer for the particular exam. Click on the link to access the Question Paper. The link to raise objection will get activated on 4th. Take a print out of the same if needed.



The exam for the Combined Competitive Lower Subordinate exam is being conducted by UPSSSC to fill 672 vacancies, which was released earlier in the year.