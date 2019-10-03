Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the 2019 written exam for the recruitment of Assistant Tourist Officer today, October 3rd. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key for the reference at the official website, tnspc.gov.in.

The answer keys for both the subjects that is Travel & Tourism and General Studies are available at the official website. The objections against any of the answers can be raised on or before October 10th online in the official website or in this direct link.

Candidates can access the TNPSC Assistnat Tourism Officer exam answer keys from this direct link.

TNPSC had released the notification for the recruitment drive on July 22nd and the application was accepted until August 20th, 2010. The examination was conducted on September 29th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 42 vacancies for which candidates with tourism degree or diploma course could have applied.

How to download TNPSC Answer Keys: