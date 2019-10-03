Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the 2018 Forest Range Officer recruitment Main exam hall ticket today, October 3rd, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the screening test for this recruitment can download the Main exam hall ticket at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Commission is scheduled to conduct the Main exam for the recruitment of 2018 Forest Range Officer on 22/10/2019, 23/10/2019 FN & AN and 24/10/2019 FN. This information was relayed in a notification released last week.

Candidates can download the hall ticket for the Main exam for the Forest Range Officer recruitment from this direct link.

The result of the Screening Test for the recruitment was declared on September 18th, 2019. A total number of 333 candidates have made it to the Main exam stage of the recruitment of which 295 are from the general category and remaining from the SC, ST, and BC categories.

The Commission had released the notification for the recruitment on December 4th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from December 10th to December 31st, 2018. A total number of 16,130 applicants applied to appear for the screening test which was conducted on May 19th, 2019 and now the result has been released.