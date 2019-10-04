World Animal Day is celebrated across the globe on 4th October every year. This day is dedicated to spread awareness and improve welfare standards of animals around the world. The aim is to educate the world and recognise animals as sentient beings and pay full regard to their welfare.

History of World Animal Day:

World Animal Day coincides with the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology, including animals. It was first organised by Heinrich Zimmermann on 24th March 1925. He organised the first-ever World Animal Day at Sports Palace in Berlin, Germany. More than 5,000 people attended the first event. The event was first scheduled for 4th October to align with Saint Francis of Assisi feast day, but was moved to March due to unavailability of the venue. In 1929, World Animal Day was celebrated on 4th October for the first time.

World Animal Day celebrations:

Today, World Animal Day is led and sponsored by UK-based animal welfare charity, Naturewatch Foundation. Naturewatch Foundation works with 90 ambassadors over 73 countries connecting millions of animal advocates and successfully uniting the animal welfare movement in celebration of this special day.

Animal welfare organisations, community groups, youth and children’s clubs, businesses and individuals organise events in celebration of World Animal Day. Naturewatch Foundation encourages involvement and is helping this day achieve recognition. It is celebrated in a variety of different ways in many countries, with no regard to nationality, religion, faith or political ideology.

