Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the tentative answer keys for the written exam conducted for the recruitment for Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade – I today, October 4th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in, for future reference.

The candidates can also raise objection against the answers on the answer keys and the link to submit objection will get activated on October 7th. The last day to submit them is October 9th, 2019.

The notice states, “For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides, correspondence course materials and non-standard books will not be entertained by TRB. For this candidates are instructed to follow the procedure as follows. Other mode of representation will not be accepted.”

The candidates can access the answer keys for the TNTRB exam in these direct links:

Click here - Exam Date 27-09-2019

Click here - Exam Date 28-09-2019

Click here - Exam Date 29-09-2019

Earlier on October 1st, the Board had released the question paper and response sheets for all the candidates who had appeared on the exam. he board had conducted the exam for the PG Assistant and PE Director recruitment on September 27th, September 28th, and September 29th.

The notification for the the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors was released on June 13th and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,144 vacancies, which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies.

How to download TNTRB PG Assistant/PE Director answer keys: