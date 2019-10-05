Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has issued a revised recruitment notification on October 4th for the recruitment of Assistant Professors for Government Arts & Science Colleges and Colleges of Education. Candidates can access the notification and apply for the position before October 30th at the official website of the TRB, trb.tn.nic.in.

A notification was released on August 28th and the application process was supposed to begin on September 4th. However, the application date was postponed and a new application has been released now. The number of vacancies has been reduced from 2,340 to 2,331 in the new notification. The vacancies are for 74 subjects and subject-wise and category-wise breakdown of the vacancies can be accessed on the notification.

Interested candidates must be below the age of 57 years to be eligible to apply for the position. The candidate must have a postgradudate degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks for general candidates and 50% for candidates from reserved category, and a pass in theNET/SLET/SET /SLST / CSIR / JRFas per UGC Norms in therelevant subject.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the academic qualification and the experience after which the candidates will have to appear for an interview before final selection. The notification has full details on weightage given for each qualification and interview round.

How to apply for TNTRB Assistant Professor recruitment:

Visit the TNTRB website. Click on the link to apply for the Assistant Professor recruitment. The recruitment page will open. Candidates must go through the notification and then proceed with the application process by click on the application link. Go through the registration and application process. Submit the application and take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.



The candidates can access the official notification at the official website for more details on breakdown of vacancies, reservation policy, eligibility and qualification criteria, selection process, application process among others. The notification can also be accessed in this direct link.